Embassy REIT could see downsides as IT sector scales down presence

The Embassy Office Parks REIT (Embassy REIT) stock has underperformed peer index the BSE Realty over the past three months with returns of -2 per cent (minus two per cent) as compared the 17 per cent gains for the realty index.

The underperformance of the only listed real estate investment trust (REIT) is due to partial stake sale by Embassy REIT’s sponsor, Blackstone, and worries that its major clients will scale down their office presence in the aftermath of the pandemic. IBM, which accounts for 12 per cent of Embassy REIT’s gross rentals, is looking at downscaling its ...