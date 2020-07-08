Govt calls off merger of the three public sector general insurers

The Union government on Wednesday, post a cabinet meeting, said that the merger process of three ailing public sector general insurance companies has been stopped and instead the focus will be on their profitable growth. The cabinet also approved capital infusion to the tune of Rs 12,450 crore into the three insurers, which includes Rs 2,500 crore infused in February this year.

“..given the current scenario, the process of merger has been ceased so far and/instead focus shall be on their solvency and profitable growth, post capital infusion”, a release by Press Information Bureau (PIB) said.

Of the Rs 12,450 crore, the government will release Rs 3,475 crore immediately and the rest Rs 6,475 crore will be infused later. In the Budget earlier this year, the government set aside Rs 6,950 crore for re-capitalisation of the three entities as all of them were struggling on the solvency ratio front.

The three ailing public sector are – Delhi based Oriental Insurance Company, Kolkata based National Insurance Company and Chennai based United Insurance Company.

The cabinet also gave its nod to increase the authorized capital of National Insurance Company to Rs 7,500 crore and that of United India Insurance to Rs 5,000 crore to give effect to the capital infusion.

“The capital infusion will enable the three public sector to improve their financial and solvency position, meet the insurance needs of the economy, absorb changes and enhance the capacity to raise resources and improved risk management”, said the PIB release.

In the present Covid times the merger process would have been difficult”, said an executive of one of the public sector insurers.

Industry experts said the whole purpose behind the merger was to augment capital by listing the merged entity, which would have brought down government equity. In the present context — given that the three firms are not in a very good shape — if they would have gone through with the merger and done the listing, it would have fetched the government less than expectations.

“Actually, the merger process wasn’t getting anywhere. The end purpose of the merger was initial public offering (IPO) and when the IPO is not viable, given the financial condition of the companies, then what is the point of the merger”, said Ashvin Parekh, managing partner of Ashvin Parekh Advisory Services.

“Ideally, they should sell the companies to the private sector at the best price available. The companies have got some market share and at a proper value, atleast the business can be salvaged. Otherwise, it is gradually going towards winding down of the business”, he added.

In the Union Budget of 2018-19, the government had announced its intension to merge the three public sector general insurance companies and subsequently list it on the bourses. The merger process had been put on the back burner due to the pandemic as the focus of the government had shifted towards the pandemic.

In January this year, the boards of all three firms had approved the merger. Last year, the three firms had appointed EY to prepare the roadmap for the merger. It had recommended completion of the same by December 2020 or within 18 months starting July.

As of Q3FY20, National Insurance had a solvency ratio of 1.01, against the regulatory requirement of 1.5. Solvency ratio is a key indicator for financial health of insurance firms. Its combined ratio — a measure of profitability for non-life insurers — stood at 173 per cent. If the combined ratio is below 100, the firm is making underwriting profits.

Oriental had a solvency ratio of 1.54 and reported a combined ratio of 132 per cent. United reported a solvency ratio of 0.94, much below the regulatory requirement, with combined ratio at 127.62 per cent.

In the general insurance space, there are two more government owned entities namely New India Assurance and General Insurance Corporation (GIC Re), both of which are listed on the bourses.