Embassy REIT raises Rs 750 crore through debentures in September quarter

-
ALSO READ
Embassy Office Parks REIT to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr via issuance of NCDs
Embassy REIT reports marginal decline in Q1 net profit at Rs 204 cr
Embassy REIT could see downsides as IT sector scales down presence
Blackstone launches block deal in Embassy REIT to raise $250 million
Embassy Office Parks REIT to gain from Covid-19 situation, says CEO
-
Embassy Office Parks REIT on Thursday said it had raised Rs 750 crore during the September quarter through issue of debentures to refinance debt and fund ongoing projects.
Embassy Office Parks REIT is the country's first Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), which was launched last year to raise nearly Rs 5,000 crore.
The REIT is listed on the stock exchange. In a regulatory filing, the company shared operational update for the second quarter of the financial year
Over 95 per cent of its occupiers and over 15,500 employees operated from its properties in September 2020, compared to 8,500 employees on an average during Q1 FY2021, the company said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU