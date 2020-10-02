Embassy REIT raises Rs 750 crore through debentures in September quarter

Embassy Office Parks REIT on Thursday said it had raised Rs 750 crore during the September quarter through issue of debentures to refinance debt and fund ongoing projects.

Embassy Office Parks REIT is the country's first Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), which was launched last year to raise nearly Rs 5,000 crore.

The REIT is listed on the stock exchange. In a regulatory filing, the company shared operational update for the second quarter of the financial year



Over 95 per cent of its occupiers and over 15,500 employees operated from its properties in September 2020, compared to 8,500 employees on an average during Q1 FY2021, the company said.