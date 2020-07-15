Endurance Technologies: Investors advised to consider the stock on dips

The Endurance Technologies stock has gained 56 per cent since its lows in April on the back of expectations of a faster recovery in two wheelers, new order wins and market share gains. Further, two European acquisitions in the June quarter would enable it to enter the higher segment bikes and expand its client base.

The immediate trigger has been the recovery in rural incomes, which coupled with the need for personal mobility solutions should boost demand for the two wheeler segment. Endurance, which supplies braking, transmission and suspension parts to two and three wheeler makers is ...