Engineering firms see great value in building, maintaining data centres

As India’s data centre market grows, engineering companies are spotting a likely new business segment. With 8.5 per cent annual growth expected here, they’re looking at opportunities to build and maintain these centres. “Data centres are extremely high on engineering,” said Prasanna Sarambale, chief executive officer for Data Centre Business and Group Head-Business Development for Sterling and Wilson.

By the end of this financial year, he expects Rs 400 crore of turnover from this business. Larsen & Toubro and KEC International are two other companies looking at this ...