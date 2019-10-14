Entry of Adani Wilmar intensifies competition in ready-to-cook segment

With the advancement of technology in food processing and changing lifestyles, the consumers’ food choices and spending on food formats have changed quite a bit over the last decade or so. Part of the wider market for ready meals, the ready-to-cook (RTC) segment is now bursting at the seams with the addition of new brands and innovative products.

As brands such as ITC, MTR Foods and McCain experiment with unusual recipes, new entrants like Adani Wilmar are trying to put on your table everyday dishes that take quite a lot of preparation time. Let us look at the potential of the ...