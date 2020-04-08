Essar Foundation to offer meals to people affected by coronavirus

The Foundation has decided to join hands with the Government of India and state governments to provide relief to the people affected by pandemic.

The foundation has committed to provide 1.25 million meals to communities affected by the COVID-19 outbreak and has successfully provided 6.65 million meals to communities in need in Maharashtra.

It has also earmarked 20,000 meals per day to the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund routed to marginalised and disadvantaged communities and is providing over 100,000 medical supplies to frontliners combating COVID-19

“The Covid-19 Relief Fund is committed to support various marginalized groups that are truly in need of funding. This includes transgenders, the homeless, daily wage earners, and women with a background of domestic violence. We have reached out to employees and senior leadership to contribute to the fund, “ said Prashant Ruia, director of

"This is a difficult time that many of us have never seen in our lifetimes. However, we have to carry on. Many of our facilities provide essential services so they have to keep operating. I really commend the men and women of Essar who continue to come to our facilities daily to ensure that we continue to provide those essential services—our IT teams, our security teams and so many other teams who are keeping the wheels turning," he said.

“We also have tie-ups with several and non-profits to consolidate structured relief efforts by identifying communities and responsibly directing funds. The Essar Covid-19 Relief Fund is committed to support various groups that are in need of funding. We have reached out to Essar employees and senior leadership to contribute to the fund,” said Kaustubh Sonalkar, Group President Human Resource, Essar, and CEO – Essar Foundation.