- PM Modi to discuss Covid-19 shutdown with Parliament floor leaders today
- India coronavirus dispatch: Fighting today, planning for tomorrow's battles
- Top headlines: Govt to release GST dues, tea exports to fall, and more
- Covid-19 crisis may drag 400 mn Indian workers further into poverty: ILO
- Coronavirus impact: MPs to take cuts in constituency and office allowance
- One coronavirus patient can infect 406 persons in no lockdown: ICMR
- TN withdraws clarification on industries allowed to operate during lockdown
- Under pressure from states, Centre considering extension of lockdown
- CBI alerts all state police about cyber criminals targeting hospitals
- Sonia Gandhi writes to PM, suggests measures to fight Covid-19 outbreak
Coronavirus LIVE: PM Modi, CMs to decide on lockdown extension on April 11
Coronavirus updates: The number of Covid-19 cases has reached 1,431,917 worldwide, and over 82,083 people have died so far. Stay tuned to Business Standard for Coronavirus LIVE updates
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
People maintain social distancing while standing in queues to buy essential items from shops at APMC market, during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Navi Mumbai
Coronavirus India updates: India has entered Day-16 of its 21-Day nationwide lockdown period. According to news reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief ministers will take a call on a lockdown extension on April 11. Covid-19 cases in India have risen to 5,351, and 160 people have died so far, according to Worldometer.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), one sick person could infect up to 406 others in 30 days if there is no lockdown. The ICMR study comes at a time when various state governments have apparently requested the Centre to extend the 21-day lockdown beyond April 14.
Globally, the coronavirus-related death toll has surpassed 82,000 and the number of infections has risen to 1,431,917.
Coronavirus world update: The total number of cases in the US has crossed 400,300, and death toll stands at 12,837. Italy has so far registered 135,586 confirmed cases of coronavirus, and it has had 17,127 fatalities, Spain's total number of cases has shot up to 141,942, and France's to 109,069.
Catch the latest updates on the coronavirus pandmic here.
Catch the latest updates on the coronavirus pandmic here.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More