Essar Oil UK appoints new advisory council to bolster corporate governance

In order to increase its corporate governance standards, Essar Oil (UK) Limited has appointed a new Advisory Council that includes top notch lawyers, diplomats and corporate honchos.
Sue Prevezer, a barrister and solicitor with over 30 years’ experience in commercial litigation, international arbitration and mediation, joined the new council along with Sir John Grant, former president of BHP Billiton Europe and Executive Vice-President of Policy and Corporate Affairs at BG Group. Sir John retired as Vice-President of International Government Relations at Anadarko Petroleum Corporation in 2019 and was was the UK’s Permanent Representative to the EU from 2003-2007.
Richard Heald, an experienced corporate financier with over 30 years’ experience in international financial markets and advisory, M&A, restructuring and capital raisings for governments and major corporations globally and Sanjay Mehta, currently the Chair of ONE Trust and managing partner of ReNew ONE (UK) Limited, will also join the council.
Apart from creating the Advisory Council, EOUK has also announced the appointment of Andrew Wright as Non-Executive Director, a qualified solicitor of England and Wales with over 20 years’ legal and commercial experience across the international oil, gas, renewables, and infrastructure industries.
EOUK Chairman, Prashant Ruia, commented: “EOUK made a clear commitment to building an industry-leading corporate governance and executive advisory regime. We continue to deliver upon that promise. We are delighted to inaugurate the EOUK Advisory Council. The Board looks forward to working with Council Members, as well as new Non-Executive Director
Andrew Wright, at such an exciting time for the company.”
The group will be responsible for advising the EOUK Board on a host of strategic themes, with particular focus on commercial risk management and corporate finance matters.
