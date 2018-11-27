Essar Steel insolvency case lands in legal ambiguity; NCLT to hear

Hurdles in the Essar Steel (ESIL) insolvency case continue to pile up as the (NCLT) in Ahmedabad has listed the case for hearing on Wednesday.

Last week (SCB) filed a petition with the tribunal against the resolution professional (RP) and top banks, which has opened up further ambiguity in the insolvency proceedings.

The in Ahmedabad will also hear a batch of petitions by ESIL’s Operational Creditors (OCs) against the decision by ESIL’s Committee of Creditors (CoC) to award the insolvent company to ArcelorMittal (AM).

SCB, in its plea, has alleged that a 'core-committee/sub-committee' (CC/SC), comprising of four member banks from the CoC, held ‘illegal’ backdoor meetings prior to approving the resolution plan put forward by AM.

Business Standard has sent queries to SBI, ICICI Bank, IDBI Bank, Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company (EARC), amongst others. SCB declined to comment in response to queries sent, while others’ replies were not received in time.

A spokesperson for AM said, that they are "....confident that the process will be implemented correctly and according to the law.”

At the onset the fact of CC/SC’s being formed is not an extraordinary event as it is routine practice for bankers to appoint a core team to carry out day-to-day operational and administrative tasks on behalf of the entire CoC.

ESIL’s CoC set up the CC/SC in March this year with four members—SBI, ICICI Bank, IDBI Bank and Edelweiss ARC—to handle various administrative and operational issues like filings with court and documentation processing.

SCB had requested to be a part of the CC/SC in May, but this request was not attended to despite the bank being the third-largest FC of ESIL and has a 7.5 per cent weightage in the CoC’ voting rights.

IBC experts say that there are no rules or regulations permitting such committees under the CoC setup. The NCLT(s) has set precedence to say it is an accepted practice, in order to finish the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) in the prescribed timeline (180+90 days to complete the CIRP).

The ESIL CC/SC was also tasked to handle litigation issues concerning the applicability of Section 29A of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) for the two potential bidders; AM and Numetal.

According to the petition, the CC/SC and Committee of Lenders (CoL) “misused machinery the machine of the Code to negotiate exclusively with AM through an illegally constituted CC/SC and have misused their voting rights to create an artificial distinction among secured FCs to create an inequitable distribution pattern,” states SCB’s plea.

A senior lawyer said that the allegation that the CC/SC did not have the mandate is wrong, as the CoC [in the ESIL case] gave permission to the four banks to “negotiate” with the bidders on their behalf.

“The CoC voted for the committee to represent them in the negotiations on October 18 and it got over 90 per cent of the members in favour. As far as I know, SCB decided to reject the proposal,” the senior lawyer said.

The fact that a sub-committee was formed under the CoC is not new and is standard practice, say experts, while over 90 per cent of the CoC’s other members, in this case, accepted to delegate negotiation powers to the CC/SC.

Unfortunately, this is the price of the IBC process that some parties face. When over 90 per cent of the authorised lenders vote in favour of a proposal, but one or two abstain or reject the proposal, the grounds for appeal are slim, say IBC experts.

There is some discrepancy as on the one hand the CC/SC was constituted in March and was tasked by ESIL’s CoC to carry out various procedures on behalf of all members. But, on the other, the allegation raised by SCB in its petition suggests that the CC/SC was negotiating with AM before they were permitted to do so.

On October 25, the CoC decided to vote on the revised resolution plan placed by AM, which SCB also says they did not receive in time. A source said the plan was submitted by the RP on October 18, seven days before.

According to the plea, SCB says the CC/SC “recommended” that they receive only Rs 607 million as against admitted claims of Rs 34.87 billion, which is only 1.47 per cent of the total admitted claims filed by the foreign bank. The principal outstanding stands to SCB at Rs 26.5 billion.

A source present in the CoC meeting(s) told Business Standard, on the condition of anonymity, “Deciding how much goes to the creditors is the domain of the entire CoC. The April plan was presented and after that, it is the domain of the CoC to negotiate, approve the plan and distribute the dues. Any subsequent changes to the plan (revised resolution plan) were also presented to the CoC.”

The source above said the reason why SCB’s receivables under the plan is low is that the nature of their security interest is that of a corporate guarantee by ESIL to SCB, in lieu of a $500 loan provided to the former’s subsidiary Essar Steel Offshore.

The question for the is whether SCB has grounds to contest the distribution of the offer and their dues from the plan submitted by AM, while the may question 'illegal' meetings through an explanation from the lead bankers, RP and legal advisors.