Ethical Code to keep doctor, drugmaker nexus at bay not mandatory yet

The recent controversy following income tax raids on Bengaluru-based drugmaker Micro Labs, makers of popular brand Dolo, is likely to make things move in making the Universal Code of Pharmaceutical Marketing Practices (UCPMP), which is yet to be implemented as a legally binding code of ethics.

The Supreme Court of India is hearing a plea seeking direction to the Centre to give the UCPMP a statutory basis, and make it effective, transparent and accountable.

Federation of Medical & Sales Representatives Association of India president Ramesh Sundar told Business Standard that the government has been dragging its feet for the last several years to implement the UCPMP, which codifies the do’s and don'ts for promoting drugs to pharma companies, the roles played by medical representatives etc.

“It is a voluntary code and is not legally binding on . We want that if found guilty of unethically promoting drug brands to doctors, should face the same penal action as is mentioned in the Indian Penal Code for bribery and other similar unethical practices,” Sundar said. The court has now given time to the Union government to respond.

People who have been following the matter closely for years say that the UCPMP is lost in the tussle between the Department of Pharmaceuticals which comes under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers and the Union Ministry of Health. “The DoP is complicit with the industry in not making the UCPMP legally binding on . It is now up to pharmaceutical associations to monitor the implementation of this voluntary code,” alleged Malini Aisola, co-convenor, All India Drugs Action Network (AIDAN). Aisola added that the UCPMP provisions of penalizing doctors or pharma companies cannot be implemented under the Essential Commodities Act, which is the parent Act the DoP used to formulate this code. “Rather the UCPMP should be a part of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. But then the nodal ministry for implementing the code would be the Union Health Ministry and this is where the things are in limbo for years,” she explained.

Why is the implementation of the UCPMP critical?

The incident of Micro Labs has brought to fore an uncomfortable truth wherein drug firms offer freebies in cash and kind to physicians to incentivize them to prescribe their drugs.

“Mostly, drug firms would offer branded memorabilia like pen stands, calendars, diaries or even sanitiser etc to doctors and the main intention is to have a top of the mind recall of their brands. The Indian market is price controlled. Therefore, the differentiator here are the brands and thus this is common practice,” says the sales executive of a pharma firm.

He adds that gifting these freebies, however, does not ensure that doctors prescribe their brands, and this is a form of marketing tool that other sectors too adopt. “Around 95 percent of the gifting items are of value less than Rs 500. Therefore, cannot be called a ‘bribe’ as such. It is done to make the doctor remember a brand among 100 others which are the entire same price,” defends the executive.

“Doctors are more for reputation building exercises – for example getting help to get their articles published in journals, or speaking at a prestigious conference. If a doctor is taking out time for coming to the conference, he gets an advisory fee,” another executive says. Usually, reputed senior doctors or those who are good orators are chosen as speakers, but companies often take a battery of doctors to these conferences.

In defense, the industry says that these are done for knowledge building and knowledge sharing, but cases of doctors being gifted high value items like laptops etc are not unheard of.

Aisola says that often doctors are made lead investigators in clinical trials, or are being made part of committees for which they earn fat fees.

Civil society organisations are thus rooting for a statutory UCPMP.