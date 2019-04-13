Etihad eyes driver's seat at Jet in bid to boost west Asia ambitions

Will Etihad Airways be second time lucky if it wins the bid for acquiring Jet Airways? On the positive side for Etihad, Jet promoter Naresh Goyal with whom it had a tumultuous relationship, will not be in the driver’s seat as he has been ousted from the board and might end up with only a small stake in Jet.

In 2013, Etihad bailed Goyal out when he sank into a financial mess by taking a 24 per cent stake in Jet for $397 million. Then, Goyal was not only not ready to play ball with Etihad, he charted out an independent course for the airline that came into direct conflict with ...