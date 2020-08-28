Europe to lead recovery for Indian IT firms in September quarter: Analysts

Europe is set to drive growth for Indian IT service providers in the September quarter on the back of recovery in demand from the region and accelerated investments in nearshore centres by service providers, said analysts. Europe had already shown green shoots in the first quarter of FY21.

It was the only global market to show growth for Infosys in Q1 while bigger rival Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) recorded highest growth from the region during the same period. Continuity in market share gains in Europe and resumption in lateral hiring are key growth drivers for TCS while ...