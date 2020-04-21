European EPC major A&M Group enters India in JV with Oberoi Group

Leading European infra player A&M Development Group has inked a joint venture with the Delhi-based engineering and construction player to enter the country.



The joint venture Oberoi-A&M Infra-Consortium will also handle the Saarc operations of the European group and will be formed as a consortium in association with the Nasdaq-listed American conglomerate Polaris Energy Resources.





The consortium plans to develop or construct mega projects in the country via the EPC and finance route and has set a target of garnering a $20 billion business here over the next few years, Oberoi-A&M Infra-Consortium India director Inderjot Singh Oberoi said.

He said the consortium will also be bidding for infrastructure projects/contracts in the Saarc region apart from the focus market of India.



The consortium will be looking at development/construction of projects either through the engineering procurement and construction (EPC) model through the finance model.