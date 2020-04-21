European EPC major A&M Group enters India in JV with Oberoi Group

-
Leading European infra player A&M Development Group has inked a joint venture with the Delhi-based engineering and construction player Oberoi Group to enter the country.
The joint venture Oberoi-A&M Infra-Consortium will also handle the Saarc operations of the European group and will be formed as a consortium in association with the Nasdaq-listed American conglomerate Polaris Energy Resources.
He said the consortium will also be bidding for infrastructure projects/contracts in the Saarc region apart from the focus market of India.
The consortium will be looking at development/construction of projects either through the engineering procurement and construction (EPC) model through the finance model.
