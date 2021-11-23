EV volumes too small to justify local assembly: Audi India Head

India, the VW Group firm has got an “overwhelming response” to its electric offerings in India, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head India said. It presently has five EVs in India priced around Rs 1 crore mark.

The German luxury carmaker has no immediate plans of commencing local assembly of these models. “An assembly unit will need fresh investment and as of now the volumes are too small to justify that,” said Dhillon.

On Tuesday, launched the facelift version of 5-seater SUV Q5 in two variants -- Technology and Premium Plus -- priced at Rs63.77 lakh and Rs58.93 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. It competes with Mercedes-Benz GLC Class, BMW X3 and Land Rover Discovery Sport in India. The Q5 is the ninth model launch from Audi in the domestic market in 2021.

"2021 has been a great year for Audi India. Our sales have grown by over a 100 per cent in the first ten months and we are confident that the launch of the Audi Q5 will only take this growth further," Dhillon said. The company phased out the model 18 months ago as a run up to the transition to BSVI emission norms. Dhillon attributed the gap in launch of the BSVI to homologation delays.

Audi India is gearing to end this year on a high note and is preparing to launch several more key models in 2022, he further said.