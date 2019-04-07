Everstone buys majority stake in Pune-based Sahyadri Hospitals

-
The Everstone Group will acquire a controlling stake in Sahyadri Hospitals Limited (Sahyadri), the largest hospital chain in Maharashtra for an undisclosed sum.
The combination of primary and secondary capital outlay is expected to increase the bed-count significantly in the next five years, Sahyadri said in a statement.
Founded in 1994, Pune headquartered Sahyadri Hospitals currently operates 5 tertiary care and 3 secondary care hospitals with 750 beds across Pune (Deccan Gymkhana, Nagar Road, Kothrud, Bibwewadi, Kasba Peth and Hadapsar), Nashik and Karad areas. Sahyadri has more than 1,000 clinicians along with 2,300 supporting staff.
Sameer Sain, CEO, Everstone Group, said, “Sahyadri Hospitals is a reputed name for quality healthcare and will act as the anchor asset of our healthcare delivery platform. Everstone will leverage its significant healthcare expertise and experience to grow the overall business. We look forward to working closely with our partners and stakeholders. ”
Everstone is one of the largest India and South East Asia focused healthcare investors. In 2015, Everstone exited Global Hospitals, a large multi-specialty tertiary hospital chain. Everstone’s healthcare portfolio includes controlling stakes in domestic pharma distribution platform, Ascent Health; South East Asia based diagnostic device platform Everlife and an investment in nutraceutical ingredient business, OmniActive. Everstone recently announced its exit from Rubicon Research (Rubicon).
