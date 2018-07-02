Ex-PNB executive T Latha appointed new MD & CEO of Dhanlaxmi Bank

-
Dhanlaxmi Bank Limited has appointed T Latha as the Managing Director & CEO. She has taken over from G Sreeram, who has retired from the office on July 1, 2018, on completion of his tenure.
Her appointment will be for a period of three years w.e.f July 2, 2018.
Latha has 35 years of banking experience with Punjab National Bank across a host of roles and responsibilities including Branch Management, Regional Management and National Level Credit Management handling a portfolio of around Rs 400 billion.
As a General Manager in Punjab National Bank, she was in charge of credit operations dealing with large corporate credits.
She has handled Finance, Credit, Strategic Business Development, People Management, NPA Resolution and Audit.
