Exfinity Venture plans rupee-dollar fund, may exit some portfolio firms

Exfinity Venture Partners, an early-stage information technology-focused fund, plans to exit some of its portfolio companies this year. And, to perhaps raise a new fund.

Promoted by IT veterans T V Mohandas Pai, V Balakrishnan, Deepak Ghaisas and Girish Paranjpe, the Bengaluru-headquartered venture capital fund is also mulling another decision. This is on whether to make its third fund a combination of a rupee and dollar-denominated one, for more flexibility for investing in US-based IT start-ups. “We are working on some exits from the first fund. We started investing in start-ups ...