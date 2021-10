Exit rush cloud hovers over IT: Top companies see 15-30% attrition rates

India’s information technology (IT) services industry is facing one of its toughest challenges in many years, with high attrition levels threatening to impact demand, which has been particularly robust since the onset of Covid-19. The industry, with usual attrition rates in the range of 10 to 20 per cent, has witnessed new highs in the recent past, with some of the top companies touching the 20-30 per cent levels.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the top four IT companies saw their attrition rates rising sharply. The attrition rate at TCS, which had managed to keep ...