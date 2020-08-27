Expansion, demand triggers to help SRF maintain growth trajectory

After posting strong double digit growth on the back of expansion over the last few years, SRF is looking at further capex to monetise multiple opportunities. The company’s board is meeting next week to raise money to fund new opportunities.

The company has invested over Rs 4,000 over the last three years and expects to invest Rs 2,000 crore over the next two years. Most of its investments over the last few years have been in the chemicals segment which accounts for 40-50 per cent of the company’s consolidated revenues and operating profit. The expansion helped it grow the ...