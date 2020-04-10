Experimentation not a substitute for intuition, says Stefan Thomke

Has digital disruption increased the pace of experimentation in business? The empirical approach to organising knowledge and decision making is now impacting all businesses. When I say experimentation, I do not mean just ‘I am trying something’ that people may say in casual English language.

I talk about a disciplined approach towards experiment in organisations and there has to be a framework around it. Experiments can be used in many different ways, from optimising customer experience to exploring new business strategies. It allows us to resolve some of the uncertainties ...