Explained: How Avantha's Gautam Thapar lost control of his companies

In the first week of May, YES Bank invoked the pledge on Gautam Thapar’s shares in CG Power and Industrial Solutions, which resulted in the promoter’s exit as a shareholder from the company. In 2015, he had already sold his entire shareholding in Crompton Greaves Consumer.

A little more than 10 years since it was renamed, Gautam Thapar’s Avantha Group is a far cry from its past glory. The conglomerate, which was thriving in 2007, fell prey to its own ambitious inorganic growth and diversification into power generation, industry experts say. “Avantha Group is ...