Explained: Why Bharti Airtel's DTH merger with Dish TV makes sense

The merger of Bharti’s direct-to-home (DTH) business with Dish TV, which could be announced soon, will provide the telco a strong platform to battle its chief rival in the home broadband and entertainment space, Reliance Jio.

If the merger happens, the entity will have nearly 54 per cent of the 68.92 million DTH subscribers, leaving behind Tata Sky, the largest player with a 32 per cent share, far behind. The move comes at a time when Jio is consolidating the cable space, and, after its acquisition of Hathway and Den Networks, has been able to access over 23 million homes, or ...