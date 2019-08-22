Explained: Why safety standards in Indian aviation need urgent attention

If you are a frequent flier, the last two months will have been harrowing. The country’s largest airline, IndiGo, was cancelling flights virtually every day while another major airline, Jet Airways, cancelled out altogether by shutting shop. This threw air schedules out of gear across the country.

Yet, that will have been merely inconvenient. What was downright alarming was the frequency of safety incidents or accidents being reported across Indian airports – and across airlines. Confusion and chaos prevailed both up in the air and on the ground. In Delhi, seven ground ...