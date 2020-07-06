Explained: Why the Google Mobility Reports matter to policymakers

The world’s most popular search engine is making use of all the data it collects from users to help policymakers deal with the pandemic. The disease has over 10 million confirmed cases globally and around 700,000 cases in India alone.

collects anonymised location data from users. This is what helps it provide information to Maps users on traffic conditions or on the times at which a store or restaurant may be less crowded than others. The same data has been used to look at movement trends across different countries. It helps policy makers decide on how effective their lockdown might be and what changes they may need to make to help mitigate the spread of the disease.

“As global communities respond to Covid-19, we've heard from public health officials that the same type of aggregated, anonymized insights we use in products such as Maps could be helpful as they make critical decisions to combat Covid-19,” said a note on its website.

What kind of information might be available in these reports?

It provides the percentage change in visits to given categories of location compared to a baseline. This provides an indication of how far movement has dropped. For example, there was a significant increase in the proportion of people staying at home after the lockdown was announced. There was a similar drop in workplace visits.

Which are the categories covered?

The report currently covers visits to retail and recreation spots, grocery and pharmacy stores, parks and transit stations; besides residential and workplace visits. Visits to each of these is compared to what it was on a median basis for the same day during the 5-week period between January 3rd and February 6, 2020.

What is the frequency and geographical coverage of the data?

Google launched the reports with coverage of 131 countries. It now covers 135 countries. It provides more granularity in a lot of countries. For example, In India, there is now data for individual states. There is county-level data for the United States of America. The data released on a given day covers the past two or three days. The latest report has data till June 27.

What about privacy?

The report does not look to track individuals. It relies on aggregated and anonymised information to generate the trend on visits. Google said in a note on its reports that no personally identifiable information, such as their location, contacts or movement; is ever made available.

How can the information help authorities?

Google says that information on visits to local businesses can help set business hours more effectively. A lot of crowding at transit stations can indicate the need for more buses or trains.

“Ultimately, understanding not only whether people are traveling, but also trends in destinations, can help officials design guidance to protect public health and essential needs of communities,” said the note.