EY, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas to probe Infosys whistleblower charges

With revelations of alleged 'unethical practices' hitting Infosys' share price hard, the company's chairman Nandan Nilekani on Tuesday said the IT services firm's internal auditor EY and law firm & Co would conduct an independent investigation into the matter. Assuring investors of an objective probe, the chairman said that audit committee would decide on future steps depending on the outcome of the process.

In an exchange filing, the Bengaluru-based company also said its CEO, Salil Parekh and CFO, Nilanjan Roy have been recused from this matter to ensure fairness in the probe. "Post the board meeting on October 11, the audit committee began consultations with the independent internal auditors (Ernst & Young) on the terms of reference of their prima facie investigation. The audit committee has now retained law firm & Co. (on October 21, 2019), to conduct an independent investigation," the company said in an exchange filing.

Infosys'statutory auditor Deloitte has also been informed about the ongoing investigation.

However, the IT firm didn't provide any timeline on the completion of the investigation. "At the appropriate time, we will provide a summary of the investigation results. The board is committed to upholding the highest standards of corporate governance and protecting the interests of all stakeholders," Nilekani was quoted in the exchange filing.

Giving details on the timeline of the letters, the IT firm said two anonymous complaints dated September 20 and received on September 30 by one of its board members were subsequently put before the audit committee on October 10 for examination.

An anonymous group, calling itself 'Ethical Employees', in a letter dated September 20, alleged that Infosys' current management was taking 'unethical' steps to raise short-term revenue and profit.

"CEO and CFO are asking us to show more profits in treasury by taking up risks and make changes to policies. This will provide short-term profits," the letter had said. "They ask us not to make key disclosures in (Form) 20F (a format required by the SEC for specified information) and annual report, and to share only good and incomplete information with investors and analysts."

After the allegations were made public, on Monday informed exchanges that the company's audit committee was investigating into the matter. D Sundaram is the chairperson of the IT firm's audit committee with Punita Kumar-Sinha and Roopa Kudva as its other two members.

Share prices of the company took a serious beating on Indian exchanges on Tuesday with the stock plunging around 15 per cent to Rs 657.45 on the BSE. This is the sharpest intra-day fall of shares in the last more than six years. The company's market cap also slipped below Rs 3 trillion-mark as it lost Rs 52,000 crore today. The sharp fall on Indian bourses came a day after Infosys' ADR dipped 12.11 per cent to settle at $9.29 on the NYSE on Monday.