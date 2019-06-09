This start-up is trying to crack the code of India's Rs 1-trn used car mkt

When Rohit Kumar had to shift from Gurugram to Mumbai at a month’s notice from his employer, he struggled to sell his car until two days before his departure. That's when a friend told him about Spinny.

He sold the one-year-old Hyundai i10 for Rs 4.20 lakh; he had bought it for Rs 4.97 lakh. Spinny is one among the crop of online used-car-selling platforms like CarDekho, Droom and Cars24 that have made a name for themselves in the last few years. The company was founded in 2015 by Niraj Singh, Mohit Gupta, and Ramanshu Mahaur as a customer to customer (C2C) listing ...