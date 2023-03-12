JUST IN
SAIL finalising plans to nearly double capacity to 34-35 mt by 2030-31
Business Standard

Eyva: Smart non-invasive device to measure six body vitals without a prick

Can be used by four family members; provides 65,000 blood readings and counts; BlueSemi, which has developed the device, has taken a conscious decision not to enter cluttered wearables market

Topics
healthcare | healthcare technologies | India

Sohini Das  |  Mumbai 

Healthcare, health insurance
Photo: Shutterstock

As tech giant Apple gets ready to bring non-invasive blood glucose monitoring on its eponymous Apple-watch; Hyderabad-based tech startup BlueSemi, which has developed a healthcare device to measure several vitals such as blood glucose levels and blood pressure without a needle prick is eyeing a first-mover advantage in the Indian market.

First Published: Sun, March 12 2023. 14:11 IST

