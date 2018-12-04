Failures that moulded Amazon's online marketplace into a successful model

In September 1999, launched (zee shops) through which an individual to mega-conglomerate to small manufacturer, could set up a shop to sell products online, just as had been doing for a few years then. The project failed so miserably that Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO of Amazon, joked that only his parents and him had ever visited a zShop.

The idea behind zShops, was the same idea that had led to build an auction platform that emulated eBay - to bring all sorts of sellers online. Both the ideas failed, but Amazon kept at it and eventually hit upon the marketplace model, where sellers wouldn’t auction things or have their own online storefront, they’d sell products on Amazon, alongside Amazon.

“We had the insight early on that we had all these customers and all this traffic and why not think of a way to allow other people who have things to sell come on and take advantage of this,” said Doug Herrington, senior vice-president for Amazon’s North American Consumer Business, at the event in Bengaluru on Tuesday, narrating one of the most successful failures of the online retail giant.





It was a version of the marketplace model that Amazon built from the failures of its auction platform and in the that eventually made its way to India. Given that local laws forbid online platforms from selling directly to consumers, when Amazon launched its service in India in 2013, it did so by acting as an intermediary between sellers and buyers, and continues to do so even today.

But it wasn’t just the India business model that was molded by failure. Amit Agarwal, senior vice-president and country manager for India at Amazon, has had a history intertwined with these failures and then successes. “It’s funny to think how life has gone full circle. My first job at Amazon was as an engineer in the marketplace team. My first launch at Amazon was auctions, my second launch at Amazon was and there were a bunch of things in the middle that failed. ”