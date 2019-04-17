FAME-II scheme's focus on localisation fails to enthuse two-wheeler makers

The government’s ambitious FAME-II scheme to help India leap into a future driven by clean mobility has sparked hope and disappointment among automakers.

Two-wheeler makers in particular have been left unenthused by the scheme that went into effect on April 1. The second phase of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric, or FAME-II, has curtailed the scope of incentives and made electric two-wheelers costlier, says Sohinder Gill, director general, Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV). “Not one electric two-wheeler has been sold since the launch ...