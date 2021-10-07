Reliance Retail to rollout 7-Eleven stores in key Mumbai neighbourhoods

Days after breaking its partnership with Future Group, Dallas based Inc (SEI) signed an agreement with Ventures (RRV) to launch convenience stores in India.



The first store will open on Saturday in Andheri, Mumbai.

In a statement, RRV said it will rollout stores in key neighbourhoods and commercial areas, across the Greater Mumbai cluster to start with.

With the launch of 7-Eleven stores, RRVL takes a step further in its journey of offering a superior shopping experience and compelling value proposition to Indian customers. The 7-Eleven stores aim to provide shoppers with a unique style of convenience, offering a range of beverages, snacks and delicacies specifically curated to appeal to local tastes, along with a refill of daily essentials. With a rapid expansion plan on the anvil, it is expected to be a significant contributor to local employment and building the eco-system for convenient foods. SEI will also support RRVL in implementing and localizing the unique 7-Eleven convenience retail business model for India, including bringing best in class processes and practices.

Isha Ambani, director, Ventures Limited, said, “At Reliance, we pride ourselves in offering the best to our customers and we are proud to bring 7-Eleven, the globally trusted convenience store, to India. 7-Eleven is among the most iconic global brands in the convenience retail landscape. The new pathways we build together with SEI will offer Indian customers greater convenience and choices within their own neighborhoods.”

“India is the second largest country in the world and has one of the fastest-growing economies. It’s an ideal time for the largest convenience retailer in the world to make our entry into India” said SEI President and Chief Executive Officer, Joe DePinto. “Our strategic relationship with Ventures will bring 7-Eleven’s brand of convenient products and services to millions of Indian consumers starting in the city of Mumbai.”