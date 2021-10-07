Reliance Retail to rollout 7-Eleven stores in key Mumbai neighbourhoods

-
ALSO READ
Future Retail, 7-Eleven terminate franchise agreement after payment default
Reliance Industries may renegotiate Future group valuation: Bankers
Amazon vs Future Grp: Tech charts show 20% downside in Future Group stocks
Sebi imposes penalty of Rs 25 cr on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others
Sharp profit revision, fewer store openings may dent prospects of DMart
-
Days after breaking its partnership with Future Group, Dallas based 7-Eleven Inc (SEI) signed an agreement with Reliance Retail Ventures (RRV) to launch convenience stores in India.
The first 7-Eleven store will open on Saturday in Andheri, Mumbai.
In a statement, RRV said it will rollout 7-Eleven stores in key neighbourhoods and commercial areas, across the Greater Mumbai cluster to start with.
With the launch of 7-Eleven stores, RRVL takes a step further in its journey of offering a superior shopping experience and compelling value proposition to Indian customers. The 7-Eleven stores aim to provide shoppers with a unique style of convenience, offering a range of beverages, snacks and delicacies specifically curated to appeal to local tastes, along with a refill of daily essentials. With a rapid expansion plan on the anvil, it is expected to be a significant contributor to local employment and building the eco-system for convenient foods. SEI will also support RRVL in implementing and localizing the unique 7-Eleven convenience retail business model for India, including bringing best in class processes and practices.
Isha Ambani, director, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, said, “At Reliance, we pride ourselves in offering the best to our customers and we are proud to bring 7-Eleven, the globally trusted convenience store, to India. 7-Eleven is among the most iconic global brands in the convenience retail landscape. The new pathways we build together with SEI will offer Indian customers greater convenience and choices within their own neighborhoods.”
“India is the second largest country in the world and has one of the fastest-growing economies. It’s an ideal time for the largest convenience retailer in the world to make our entry into India” said SEI President and Chief Executive Officer, Joe DePinto. “Our strategic relationship with Reliance Retail Ventures will bring 7-Eleven’s brand of convenient products and services to millions of Indian consumers starting in the city of Mumbai.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU