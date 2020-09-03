Family companies weathering Covid-19 pandemic storm better than peers

Family-owned companies worldwide may have weathered the Covid-19 pandemic better than non-family-owned firms, owing to their above-average defensive characteristics. These businesses have outperformed by about 3 per cent relative to non-family-owned companies for the first six months of the year, observed The Family 1000: Post the Pandemic report by Credit Suisse, which surveyed more than 260 companies.

The outperformance was stronger in Europe and Asia Pacific ex-Japan, at 6.2 per cent and 5.1 per cent respectively. Family-owned companies in Japan outperformed non-family-owned peers ...