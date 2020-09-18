Fantasy cricket gaming apps roll out slew of offers as IPL kicks off

Six months ago, Indian fantasy gaming start-ups were pivoting to lesser-known sports leagues in basketball in faraway lands such as Taiwan and Belarus, as popular events were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This had even led to a lot of companies delaying their funding rounds.

It has been, however, a reverse swing of sorts for the space at least for now. Fantasy cricket apps dole out new offers, features in their gameplay and bump up marketing spends ahead of the Indian Premier League that kicks off on Saturday. India's largest fantasy gaming company in terms of ...