Far from fun and games, India's toy story looks to govt to script a change

In 1971, when an American space team went on a mission to the moon, Indian toy manufacturers created little plastic replicas of the Apollo 15 shuttle as well as the moon buggy.

Demand for both the miniatures was so high, remembers retailer Sanjeev Mehta, that he had to go to the factory every other day to load up on stock and bring it back to his toy shop in the upscale Khan Market in New Delhi. Mehta, who is president of the Khan Market Traders’ Association and owner of four toy stores, says sadly those days when local toy-makers could move this fast and churn out products are a ...