Farm start-up Kamatan raises Rs 17.5 cr fresh equity during lockdown

UK-based Global Innovation Fund and existing investor Elevar have infused capital, which will help Kamatan leverage its partnerships with farmer producer organisations

Sanjeeb Mukherjee  |  New Delhi 

Labourers sort onions after harvesting at a field. Photo: PTI
The funding will allow the firm to source farm produce for bulk buyers, while also linking its FPO partners to finance, input supplies and technology

Amid the gloom and uncertainty of coronavirus pandemic, agriculture supply start-up Kamatan Farm Tech has raised around 17.5 crore by way of fresh equity from global investors.

UK-headquartered Global Innovation Fund (GIF) and existing investor Elevar Equity have infused capital into the company, which will help Kamatan leverage its partnerships with farmer producer organizations (FPOs) across the country.

The funding will allow the firm to source farm produce for bulk buyers, while also linking its FPO partners to finance, input supplies and technology.

“We’re delighted to be able to raise this amount as part of our ongoing Series B round and demonstrate the immense business potential at the backend of the agriculture supply chain,” said Pravesh Sharma, a former IAS officer who co-founded Kamatan.

First Published: Wed, May 06 2020. 21:15 IST

