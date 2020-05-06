Farm start-up Kamatan raises Rs 17.5 cr fresh equity during lockdown

Amid the gloom and uncertainty of pandemic, agriculture supply start-up Kamatan Farm Tech has raised around 17.5 crore by way of fresh equity from global investors.

UK-headquartered Global Innovation Fund (GIF) and existing investor Elevar Equity have infused capital into the company, which will help Kamatan leverage its partnerships with farmer producer organizations (FPOs) across the country.

ALSO READ: Ahmedabad shuts all shops save milk, medicine till May 15 to contain Covid

The funding will allow the firm to source farm produce for bulk buyers, while also linking its FPO partners to finance, input supplies and technology.

“We’re delighted to be able to raise this amount as part of our ongoing Series B round and demonstrate the immense business potential at the backend of the agriculture supply chain,” said Pravesh Sharma, a former IAS officer who co-founded Kamatan.