Fashion retailer Myntra names veteran Nupur Nagpal as chief HR officer

Walmart-owned online fashion retailer has appointed Nupur Nagpal as its chief human resources officer (CHRO) and has elevated Raghu Krishnananda who was the chief technology officer, to be its chief technology and product officer (CTPO).

Nupur Nagpal will be responsible for leading the HR roadmap towards building and scaling the organisation as well as enriching Myntra’s human capital. Nagpal joins from Sprinklr, where she was leading the people function for JAPAC markets as VP-HR. Her past experience includes leadership roles with Prione Group of and Amazon in addition to stints with Tata Group, Virgin Mobile, WNS Global Services among others. An HR veteran, Nupur has over 20 years of experience in initiating and delivering organisational change, culture building, and delivering sustained business results across the e-commerce, telecom, and insurance industries.

aims to leverage the synergies of the tech and product function to get future-ready with a deep focus on such capabilities. Raghu Krishnananda who was the chief technology officer has been elevated as the chief technology and product officer. In his new role, he is slated to provide unified strategic leadership and facilitate the enhancement of the organisation’s technology vision, building future capabilities across the product, UX, and engineering organisation, while also championing customer experience and ensuring product delight for users. Krishnananda has contributed significantly to building the tech platforms and growth story for Myntra and has demonstrated product leadership across various roles in his previous stints.

Lalitha Ramani, after nearly two years of her association with Myntra as Chief Product Officer, has decided to pursue interests outside the organisation.

Myntra recently also announced the elevation of Achint Setia as head of marketing, in addition to his role as head of social commerce.