FB's Instagram down; users report outage using #instagramdown on twitter

Popular social media platform Instagram was down several times early on Tuesday (Monday in the US) due to an outage, causing frustrations among its users. Users took to Twitter, using the #instagramdown hashtag, to report the outage.
According to user posts on Twitter and media reports, the service was down over multiple periods starting 4 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) on Monday. Indian Standard Time, or IST, is 13.5 hours ahead of GMT.
Instagram also confirmed the outage on micro blogging site Twitter. “We're aware of an issue that caused the app to be down for some users this afternoon. We know this is frustrating, and our team is working quickly to fix it. We'll update you here once it's fully resolved,” the Facebook-owned company said in a tweet.
The company did not disclose the number of users or geographies that were affected. It also did not reveal what caused the outage, but according to some reports the issues have been resolved and the service is back online.
