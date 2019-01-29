FDI in e-commerce: Crying foul, Amazon and Flipkart seek deadline extension

Amazon India and Walmart-owned Flipkart are running pillar to post in a final effort to get an extension on the February 1 (Friday) date for a new set of rules on foreign direct investment (FDI) in e-commerce. If their effort fails, both firms believe, they might have to cut the nu­m­bers of sellers on their platforms (a million combined) by as much as 30 per cent.

Top executives and public policy heads from Amazon India and Walmart are camped in this capital city, in hope of cajoling the government to as much as six months more. However, both are also working hard to ...