Make them laugh, make them stick: Ads keep Fevicol glued to modern times

Time was when industrial glue was sold and consumed as a commodity, in unmarked tins and packages. But then Pidilite’s Fevicol changed the game, using humour, sharp images and sticky advertising to punch far above its weight in the marketing game as it scripted a new story for itself and also the category.

And now as it weaves its way through a transformed media and consumer landscape, as a 60-year-old, the brand is working out a way to stay young, stay relevant and keep the laughs coming. The Rs 7,000-crore company will shortly celebrate its six-decade journey with a new ad ...