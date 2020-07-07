Ficci Frames: Consumers must pay for content, says Disney's Uday Shankar

businesses have prioritised advertising over content and the industry is set to take a huge hit on account of the reliance on advertising, Uday Shankar, president, The Walt Disney Company Asia Pacific and chairman, Star and Disney, said on Tuesday during the virtual summit.

Held annually in the month of March, Frames was postponed due to the pandemic (in March) and will be held online over the next few days.

Shankar said the industry's short- sightedness was responsible for the "disproportionate dependence" on advertising and that consumers must pay for content.

"The biggest bane of this industry, especially for print, television and even digital has been its over dependence on advertising. If the industry has to grow to the next level, I think the one thing that must be fixed is our ability and our desire to get people to pay for what they consume.That's the only way this industry can grow," he said.

Advertising revenue in media, Shankar said, had grown to $10 billion now from $1 billion in 2000. While advertising had helped the industry to sustain itself over the years, but it has also been a huge distraction, he said.

To put things in perspective, the media industry in India is pegged at $20 billion of which half is contributed by advertising alone in terms of revenue. Television remains the largest medium in terms of advertising, followed by print and digital. But the Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted the business, with advertising across categories taking a significant hit.

Globally, the media industry has grown on the back of establishing a "direct" relationship with consumers, Shankar said.

"All of us are guilty of this, we decided to be shortsighted, we decided to subsidise our products and we decided to create hurdles for small challengers," Shankar said.

The media veteran also said that there was an urgent need to expand the local talent base and create a supply funnel that delivered writers, actors and directors on a regular basis.

He also urged the government to give the necessary support to the sector to help expand the country's "soft power".

Prakash Javadekar, minister, information and broadcasting, Government of India, said the government was formulating standard operating procedures for shooting and re-starting filmmaking in India, which had come to a standstill due to the pandemic.

"Content produced by India is consumed in more than 150 countries and Indian cinema earns significant revenue," he said.

However, Sanjay Gupta, country manager and vice president of Google India, said that nearly a million people could lose their jobs in media and entertainment due to the lockdown.

"In 2020, we will see the sector shrink from $20 billion to $15 billion," said Gupta. "An even bigger challenge is the impact on jobs and livelihoods. As we adapt to a new normal, it is estimated that around 20 per cent of our workforce may lose their jobs, potentially impacting nearly a million people," he said.

Gupta also said that to be a "creative powerhouse", policy initiatives such as a simplification of the taxation framework, adoption of a light-touch regulatory approach, infrastructure status to the industry and support to accelerate exports of films and games was needed.