File response by November 15, NCLT tells Dish TV

The NCLT Mumbai today allowed Dish TV India to file its reply by November 15th to a petition filed by Yes Bank. The bank is seeking to change the board of the company by calling an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of shareholders.
Yes Bank owns 26 per cent stake in Dish TV while the promoters Jawahar Goel and family own 6 per cent stake.
Yes Bank wants to remove Goel and appoint seven of its nominees on the board. Goel is the younger brother of Zee Entertainment Enterprises founder, Subhash Chandra.
