Finding the light: Schneider Electric reimagining the brand with a purpose

How does a brand that has been invisible to its consumers for the most part of its existence, find its way into the light? By stringing together a narrative that inveigles the brand into the consumer’s daily routines and, increasingly, by finding a purpose that is larger than its immediate remit.

At Schneider Electric, the marketing team has just launched a campaign that elaborates on the brand’s multiple consumer touch points and looks to build a narrative around climate change. It is also working with cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on a rural electrification project in the ...