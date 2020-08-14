Fintech firm BharatPe appoints Suhail Sameer as first group president

Financial technology firm on Friday announced the appointment of Suhail Sameer as group president. Sameer, along with CEO and co-founder Ashneer Grover, will have responsibility for building the organisation, merchant network, business and revenue.

"I am excited to welcome Suhail Sameer in his new role as the group president; looking forward to him leading us to 10 times growth from here on," Grover said in a statement.

claimed that it serves over 4 million merchants across 35 cities, and grew its business by 30 times in 2019. The company claims to have disbursed over 35,000 loans worth Rs 175 crore.

An IIM-Lucknow and DCE alumnus, Sameer is the first group president at He has an experience of working with consumer (like FMCG and retail) and consumer technology firms, and with institutional investors, the statement said.

BharatPe said that at the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, Sameer launched and scaled the multibrand fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) business for the group.

"He also set up and led their consumer VC fund, RPSG Ventures. Additionally, he drove growth and portfolio decisions across many group companies," the statement said.