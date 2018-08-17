Strong advertising outlook, launch of channels positives for Sun TV Network

Strong advertising growth, additional subscription revenue, launch of channels and entry into new markets could stem the tide for Sun TV Network, which has been impacted by stiff competition in its core markets.

The company, which expects double-digit growth in advertising in FY19, is planning to reposition Sun Life as its second general entertainment channel and enter the markets in West Bengal and Maharashtra. Further, with complete digitisation of the Tamil Nadu market by end-FY19, it expects an additional 8-8.5 million subscribers and incremental revenue opportunity ...