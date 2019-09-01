Firms turn off the plastic tap; activists say more work needs to be done

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call last month to lower consumption of single-use plastic has put the spotlight firmly on the issue. Companies across the board — from packaged food to bottled water and personal care — say they are recycling, reusing and reducing plastic in plants, offices and at retail outlets.

Areas that most companies are targeting include packaging, manufacturing and waste management. However, activists from the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) argue that more work needs to be done. Chandra Bhushan, deputy director general, CSE, says, ...