Flickstree raises $5 mn in pre-series B round led by Venture Catalysts

Flickstree, a content and technology start-up, has raised $5 million in pre-series B round led by Group. The will be used for global expansion, along with strengthening the company’s product and technology.

“ uses the power of Artificial Intelligence to create the most compelling branded video content at scale, at no-cost for brands. Moreover, they use their data engine to promote these videos that keep churning transactions on an auto-pilot mode,” said Dr Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, Co-Founder and .

“In sum, brands get videos at no cost and consumers love watching these videos and buy their products and services. This makes it a win-win platform for all brands globally,” he added.

“Consumers love watching video content before making transactions. That’s why content-led commerce is the future of e-commerce. Flickstree’s AI creates great content that consumers love to watch and transact, making this a cutting-edge platform to partner with, for all e-commerce brands worldwide,” said Saurabh Singh, CEO of .

The platform uses AI voiceover, AI script, and auto-generates branded video content. These videos are distributed through its own apps and websites such as PlusYou Club, and a network of more than 150 publisher partners, the firm said in a statement.

currently has an active client base in India, Middle East, South-East Asia, UK, Australia and USA, the statement said.

The company is also backed by Samsung Ventures, Orbit Startups (SOSV), LionRock Capital, FULD & Co., Lets Venture, AB Claymore, Angelbay, among others.