Flickstree raises $5 mn in pre-series B round led by Venture Catalysts

Flickstree, a content and marketing technology start-up, has raised $5 million in pre-series B round led by Venture Catalysts Group. The funding will be used for global expansion, along with strengthening the company’s product and technology.
“Flickstree uses the power of Artificial Intelligence to create the most compelling branded video content at scale, at no-cost for brands. Moreover, they use their data engine to promote these videos that keep churning transactions on an auto-pilot mode,” said Dr Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, Co-Founder and Venture Catalysts.
“In sum, brands get videos at no cost and consumers love watching these videos and buy their products and services. This makes it a win-win platform for all brands globally,” he added.
“Consumers love watching video content before making transactions. That’s why content-led commerce is the future of e-commerce. Flickstree’s AI creates great content that consumers love to watch and transact, making this a cutting-edge platform to partner with, for all e-commerce brands worldwide,” said Saurabh Singh, CEO of Flickstree.
The platform uses AI voiceover, AI script, and auto-generates branded video content. These videos are distributed through its own apps and websites such as PlusYou Club, and a network of more than 150 publisher partners, the firm said in a statement.
Flickstree currently has an active client base in India, Middle East, South-East Asia, UK, Australia and USA, the statement said.
The company is also backed by Samsung Ventures, Orbit Startups (SOSV), LionRock Capital, FULD & Co., Lets Venture, AB Claymore, Angelbay, among others.
First Published: Mon, October 10 2022. 17:12 IST
