Flipkart arm eKart to offer end to end supply chain solutions across India

E-commerce firm Flipkart on Thursday said that its supply chain arm, eKart logistics, will now offer its end to end supply chain solutions (including logistics and warehousing) to brands, platforms and small and large businesses across the country.
The Walmart-owned firm said it is externalising its expertise and tech-enabled infrastructure to help businesses seamlessly connect with their customers.
Established in 2009, eKart is a pioneer in India’s e-commerce supply chain and logistics industry, keeping pace with the evolving digital economy and retail landscape. It has developed a tech-enabled pan-India supply chain supported by a large footprint of infrastructure and cutting edge intelligence.
“We are delighted to bring our deep expertise and capabilities to the small, medium and large businesses seeking to reach customers and clients across the country through our tech-driven dependable supply chain,” said Hemant Badri, senior vice president, eKart.
With its externalisation, eKart will now offer brands, platforms, and businesses end-to-end supply chain management, including dropship, inventory management, distribution, and aggregation built on years of extensive experience. In addition, through Jeeves - the services arm of Flipkart, it will provide end-to-end solutions (including installation, demo and repair services) for the after-sales needs of brands through its expert network of the technical workforce across India.
“We are committed to the growth of the digital economy in India, and a strong and dependable supply chain is integral to help businesses grow and scale,” said Badri.
By supporting businesses and managing the end-to-end cycle of fulfilment and after-sales seamlessly, eKart and Jeeves will enable brands and businesses of all sizes to focus on functions that are core to innovation and growth.
eKart today has a growing network of fulfillment centers, sortation centres, and thousands of delivery hubs across the country, currently delivering close to 100 million shipments a month.
Through its operations, the business employs more than 200,000 people directly or indirectly.
