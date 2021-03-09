Flipkart Group to fully cover Covid vaccination cost for all employees

The Group will fully cover the Covid-19 vaccination cost for all and employees and their three dependents, said the e-commerce company Tuesday as it joined other in helping its workforce against a disease that till date has killed 157,985 people in India.

Employees can choose to be reimbursed for the vaccination or get it free at a partner hospital. Alternatively, they can choose to participate in any future vaccination drive organized on campus or facilities at major locations. The Bengaluru-based firm competes with Amazon. has about 12,000 employees.

“You can avail of a day’s leave to manage the vaccination process,” said Krishna Raghavan, chief people officer at Flipkart, in a letter addressed to employees and seen by Business Standard. “Additionally, you can avail of Covid special care leave to manage any symptoms post-vaccination.”

India’s government has opened up phase 2 of the Covid vaccination drive for citizens aged 60 and above, and those belonging to the 45-59 age group with specific comorbidities. At present, the above-mentioned priority group has the option to get the vaccine free of cost at a government health centre or by paying a fee per dose at private hospitals.

Flipkart anticipates the next phase of the vaccination drive to cover all citizens, in addition to the current priority groups. It is waiting for the Government’s decision on the next phase.

Opting for the vaccine is left to the discretion of the employees. Flipkart has urged them to consider the benefits, read up about its effectiveness and make the right decision for themselves and their family.

Flipkart continues to closely monitor the guidance of international health organizations and local health authorities. It will keep employees posted on the developments of the vaccination drive as and when its get approvals from the Government.

“Until then, please continue to take all necessary safety and hygiene precautions. Take care of yourself and stay safe,” said Raghavan in the letter.

Flipkart is not the only new-age firm that is making such efforts for its talent. Edtech firm upGrad recently said it will be covering 100 per cent vaccination costs for all its staff (full-time, contract and intern) and their families.

IT majors Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and Accenture India have also said that they will cover Covid-19 vaccination costs for their employees and their family members eligible for the vaccination.