Flipkart Group to fully cover Covid vaccination cost for all employees

-
ALSO READ
Flipkart starts voice search in Hindi and English to tap next 200 mn users
Flipkart makes key changes in leadership team ahead of the IPO plan
Flipkart CEO to join board; 3 new directors brought in ahead of IPO plan
Flipkart says Big Billion Days will create 70,000 direct jobs in festivals
Flipkart Wholesale's first-ever festive season sale for fashion retailers
-
The Flipkart Group will fully cover the Covid-19 vaccination cost for all Flipkart and Myntra employees and their three dependents, said the e-commerce company Tuesday as it joined other companies in helping its workforce against a disease that till date has killed 157,985 people in India.
Employees can choose to be reimbursed for the vaccination or get it free at a partner hospital. Alternatively, they can choose to participate in any future vaccination drive organized on campus or facilities at major locations. The Bengaluru-based firm competes with Amazon. Flipkart has about 12,000 employees.
“You can avail of a day’s leave to manage the vaccination process,” said Krishna Raghavan, chief people officer at Flipkart, in a letter addressed to employees and seen by Business Standard. “Additionally, you can avail of Covid special care leave to manage any symptoms post-vaccination.”
India’s government has opened up phase 2 of the Covid vaccination drive for citizens aged 60 and above, and those belonging to the 45-59 age group with specific comorbidities. At present, the above-mentioned priority group has the option to get the vaccine free of cost at a government health centre or by paying a fee per dose at private hospitals.
Flipkart anticipates the next phase of the vaccination drive to cover all citizens, in addition to the current priority groups. It is waiting for the Government’s decision on the next phase.
Opting for the vaccine is left to the discretion of the employees. Flipkart has urged them to consider the benefits, read up about its effectiveness and make the right decision for themselves and their family.
Flipkart continues to closely monitor the guidance of international health organizations and local health authorities. It will keep employees posted on the developments of the vaccination drive as and when its get approvals from the Government.
“Until then, please continue to take all necessary safety and hygiene precautions. Take care of yourself and stay safe,” said Raghavan in the letter.
Flipkart is not the only new-age firm that is making such efforts for its talent. Edtech firm upGrad recently said it will be covering 100 per cent vaccination costs for all its staff (full-time, contract and intern) and their families.
IT majors Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and Accenture India have also said that they will cover Covid-19 vaccination costs for their employees and their family members eligible for the vaccination.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU