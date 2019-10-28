Flipkart India's losses increase 85.91% to Rs 3,836 cr; income rises 42%

India Private Limited, the wholesale entity of Walmart-backed homegrown e-commerce firm Flipkart, has suffered an increase in net loss by 85.91 per cent in the financial year 2018-2019 compared to the previous year.

India Private Limited reported a net loss of Rs 3,836 crore as compared to Rs 2,063 crore in the previous financial year, according to the regulatory documents filed by Flipkart, which were sourced from business intelligence platform Paper.vc.

“There has been an increase in the net loss by 85.91 per cent,” said in the regulatory documents.

Flipkart India's total income rose by 42.82 per cent to Rs 30,931 crore from Rs 21,657 crore. However, in the same period, the consolidated income of Flipkart Internet Private Limited has increased by 57 per cent and it reported lower losses.

Flipkart Internet Private Limited has earned a total income of Rs 4,804 crore as compared to Rs 3,060 crore in the previous year.