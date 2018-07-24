Flipkart-owned Jabong dabbles with VIP slots to take on Amazon Prime

Flipkart-owned online fashion major Jabong is testing waters with its own version of the loyalty programme to take on Amazon Prime. The company, all set to launch its fourth edition of end of season Big Brand Sale (BBS), is going to give away 100,000 ‘VIP slots’ as part of its loyalty programme.

The four-day shopping event will be held between July 27 and July 30. While delinking the current plan to offer ‘VIP slots’, Gunjan Soni, Jabong’s head and chief marketing officer at Myntra, said this was part of the innovations the company was planning ...